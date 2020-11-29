Raptors finalize Alex Len signing, add free agent DeAndre' Bembry
Centre, forward were teammates with Hawks last season
The Toronto Raptors signed free agents Alex Len and DeAndre' Bembry on Sunday.
Terms of the deals weren't divulged.
The seven-foot, 250-pound Len averaged eight points and 5.8 rebounds in 55 games last season (12 starts) with Atlanta and Sacramento. The Ukrainian-born centre has appeared in 467 career games (183 starts) with Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento, averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds.
He was selected in the first round, No. 5 overall, by Phoenix in the 2013 NBA draft.
Bembry, a six-foot-five, 210-pound forward, averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 43 games (four starts) last season with Atlanta.
He appeared in 189 career games (23 starts) with the Hawks, who selected him in the first round, No. 21 overall, in the 2016 NBA draft.
