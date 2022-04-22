76ers' Embiid to play through thumb injury against Raptors in Game 4: reports

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid plans to play through a suspected torn ligament in his right thumb, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Embiid was injured during Wednesday's 104-101 overtime win in Game 3 over the Toronto Raptors. The five-time All-Star was wearing a brace on his right hand and thumb during Friday's practice.

The club didn't list Embiid on its Friday injury report and coach Doc Rivers wasn't concerned. Rivers told reporters that Embiid was a full practice participant on Friday.

"We did a lot of stuff," Rivers told reporters after being asked about Embiid's brace. "We just don't want anybody to hit his arm and all that so he was fine."

There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. —@ShamsCharania

Still, the team reportedly may opt to have Embiid undergo an MRI exam at some point. The MVP finalist didn't speak to the media following Friday's practice but said after Wednesday's game that there was no chance he's sit out Saturday.

"I don't know exactly what happened," Embiid said on the injury. "But I just started feeling pain and think I might have twisted it."

Embiid knocked down the winning 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime on Wednesday. He had 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Over the first three games of the series, Embiid is averaging 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds.

The 76ers look to finish off a sweep of the first-round series on Saturday.

WATCH | Embiid hits dagger as 76ers beat Raptors: