Canadian RJ Barrett chosen third overall by Knicks

The New York Knicks have taken RJ Barrett third overall in the NBA draft, kicking off what could be a record-setting night for Canadian basketball.

A native of Mississauga, Ont., and a star with Duke, the six-foot-seven Barrett was the highest-ranked player from his country on a large list of Canadians available to be drafted.

Canada entered the 60-pick event with a realistic shot of setting or matching a record for most players picked from any country outside the United States in a single draft. The record was set by France with five in 2016.

Vancouver-born and Arizona-raised Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga, Toronto's Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech and Burlington, Ont., native Mfiondu Kabengele of Florida State also were invited to the green room as top prospects for Thursday's draft.

Several other Canadians were thought to be candidates to go later in the draft.

Canada's record for most players taken in the draft was set in 2014 when four were selected, including three in the first round.

Barrett, the son of Canadian men's basketball team general manager and former national team standout player Rowan Barrett, was the highest Canadian picked since Andrew Wiggins went first overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

Anthony Bennett of Brampton, Ont., also went first overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013.

Zion era begins in New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick, going with the Duke force who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in years.

The six-foot-seven, 285-pounder compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press.

Zion Williamson, seen above during March Madness, was chosen first overall in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. (Sean Rayford/Associated Press)

His assault on the rims made him a favorite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68 percent from the field.

Wearing a white suit, he hugged members of his family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after his name was called first Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans, which recently agreed to trade All-Star Anthony Davis, the last freshman to win the AP award.

Grizzlies find answer for traded Conley

The Memphis Grizzlies have wasted no time replacing veteran point guard Mike Conley by selecting Murray State sophomore Ja Morant with the second overall pick in the NBA draft.

Morant appeared to be the Grizzlies target almost as soon as the franchise got the second pick in the lottery. The predictions became more certain Wednesday when Memphis traded Conley to the Utah Jazz for a trio of players, clearing a spot for Morant with the Grizzlies firmly in rebuilding mode.

The six-foot-three Morant was the sparkplug for Murray State as the Racers won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

The point guard drew little attention out of high school in South Carolina. But his draft stock skyrocketed as Morant averaged 24.5 points last season — seventh in Division I — while also handing out 10 assists and grabbing 5.7 rebounds. He became the first person to average 20 points and 10 assists since the NCAA began tracking assists in 1983-84.