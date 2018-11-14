Dwane Casey's return sparks 5 memorable Raptors' homecomings

Dwane Casey makes his return to Toronto on Wednesday night as head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Casey spent the last seven seasons as Toronto's bench boss, but was fired this past May after the Raptors were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second consecutive year.

In honour of Casey's return, here's a look back at the five most memorable homecomings in Raptors' franchise history.

The Good

Jose Calderon

The 6-foot-3 Spaniard recorded a franchise-record 3,770 assists over seven and a half years in Toronto. During the 2008-2009 season, Calderon shot 98.1 per cent from the free-throw line, setting a single season NBA record.

The point guard was traded to the Detroit Pistons in January 2013 in a three team deal that sent Rudy Gay to Toronto. Calderon was well-liked by Raptors fans, and received a standing ovation during his first game back in Toronto later that same season.

At halftime, Calderon started walking toward the locker room. The only problem was that it was the wrong locker room.

Calderon finished the game with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Pistons beat the Raptors 108-98.

Morris Peterson

Mo Pete, as he was affectionately known by Raptors fans, spent his first seven seasons in Toronto, playing in 371 consecutive games between 2002 and 2006.

He'll always be remembered in Toronto for an incredible game-tying three-pointer against the Washington Wizards in 2007.

In July 2007, Peterson agreed to a four-year, $23 million US contract with the New Orleans Hornets.

The Flint, Mich., native was cheered by fans in his return to Toronto on Mar. 30, 2008. Mo Pete even kissed the Air Canada Centre floor when he was introduced as part of the Hornets starting lineup.

Peterson scored eight points in 24 minutes, including a pair of three-pointers as the Hornets beat the Raptors 118-111.

The Bad

Antonio Davis

Antonio Davis was acquired by Toronto in 1999, and played a major role in the Raptors' playoff runs between 2000 and 2002.

The Oakland, Calif., native drew the wrath of Raptors fans after a 2001 interview with Jim Rome, when he expressed concern about the type of education his children would receive in Canada. He even said he was worried about his kids learning the metric system.

Davis was traded to the Chicago Bulls in December 2003. He played his first game back in Toronto in March 2004 and was loudly booed every time he touched the ball. Despite the crowd's reaction, Davis played well, scoring 18 points and collecting 14 rebounds as the Bulls beat the Raptors 96-91.

Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh was a five-time All Star (2006-2010) during his seven-year tenure in Toronto.

But all that starts well doesn't always end well.

Bosh suffered a facial fracture toward the end of the 2010 season with the Raptors battling for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, he missed the final five games of the year, and the Raptors finished the season a game back of the Chicago Bulls for the eighth seed.

Bosh joined the Miami Heat that summer in a sign-and-trade agreement. After his departure, Raptors general manager Bryan Colangelo said that Bosh had 'checked out' the previous season. Bosh responded that he'd put his "heart and soul" into the Raptors organization.

In his first game back in Toronto in February 2011, Raptors fans booed Bosh every time he touched the ball, as well as when the camera panned over his face during the national anthem.

Bosh scored 25 points on 7-for-16 shooting, going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. The Heat defeated the Raptors 103-95.

Following the game, Bosh blew kisses to the crowd as he walked off the floor. When asked if this was a sarcastic gesture, he responded, 'What does sarcasm mean?'

The Ugly

Vince Carter

During their first three years in existence, the Toronto Raptors sported a miserable record of 67-179. Then, in the summer of 1998, the Raptors acquired Vince Carter in a draft-day trade.

The Florida native immediately made the Raptors a formidable opponent. Carter won the Rookie of the Year award in 1999, and led the Raptors to their first playoff series victory against the New York Knicks in 2001.

But the relationship between Carter and the team soured over the next few years.

In the summer of 2004, Carter publicly requested a trade. In December 2004, he was dealt to the New Jersey Nets.

Many fans believed that Carter didn't put forth his best effort during his final season in Toronto.

The numbers seemed to corroborate that assertion.

In 20 games with the Raptors to begin the 2004-2005 campaign, Carter averaged 15.9 points a game while shooting 41.1 per cent from the floor, and 32.2 per cent from three-point range. In 57 games with the Nets that season, Carter averaged 27.5 points a game, while shooting 46 per cent from the floor, and 42.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

As if that wasn't enough, a report surfaced that he'd told the Seattle Supersonics a play the Raptors were about to run while he was still a member of the team.

In April 2005, Carter made his long awaited return to Toronto. It wasn't pretty.

Raptors fans booed Carter mercilessly, heckling him during warm-ups, the national anthem, the lineup introduction, and every time he touched the ball. Additional security guards were placed by the Nets bench in order to protect Carter.

Despite the chaos around him, Carter dominated, scoring 39 points on 15-for-26 shooting as the Nets beat Toronto 101-90.

Over the next few years, the North Carolina alumnus was loudly heckled every time he returned to Toronto. The hostility directed toward Carter reached its apex in during a 2007 first round playoff series between the Raptors and Nets.

In 2014, Raptors fans finally showed their appreciation for Carter, cheering him as he received a tribute video as part of the team's 20-year anniversary celebrations. The tribute clearly struck a chord with Carter, as he could be seen tearing up while watching the tribute.