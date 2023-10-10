Brendan Malone, who coached Toronto Raptors in 1st season, dead at 81

The Toronto Raptors' first-ever head coach Brendan Malone has died. He was 81.

The Denver Nuggets announced his passing on social media Tuesday. His cause of death is unknown.

Malone, the father of current Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, led the Raptors in their inaugural season in 1995-96.

Toronto finished 21-61 in a season that included a memorable win over the eventual champion Chicago Bulls, who finished with a league-leading 72-10 record.

The Raptors were Malone's first head coaching job in the NBA, having previously been an assistant with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

He also held coaching positions with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings.