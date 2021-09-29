Former basketball player Linklater wants truth emphasized on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Canadian Michael Linklater, an ex-professional basketball player, has dedicated his life to leading by example as an Indigenous athlete.

Now, with the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, Linklater hopes his people's plight since the founding of Turtle Island — how some Indigenous people refer to North America — comes to light.

"All of Canada has been lied to since the creation of it," Linklater told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis.

"And so now that the truth is coming out, which is the first word in truth and reconciliation, it's really important to understand the true history of our country and ... what we really face as Indigenous people."

Canadian basketball player Michael Linklater discusses needs of Indigenous youth in sport 5:35 Anastasia Bucsis is joined by the founder of Boys with Braids, Michael Linklater to discuss barriers in sport for Indigenous youth, the progress of his organization and pathways for allyship for non-Indigenous Canadians. 5:35

The day is meant to honour survivors of residential schools, their families and their communities while recognizing the tragic acts that occurred.

Linklater, who recently turned 39, is Nehiyaw (Cree) from Thunderchild First Nation, Sask., and grew up in Saskatoon.

He pledged at an early age to abstain from alcohol and drugs after seeing various family members fight addiction. He said he wanted to be an example for future generations after fighting the stereotype that all Indigenous people were alcoholics.

Linklater's basketball career — which ranged from becoming Canada's top-ranked 3x3 player to helping the Saskatchewan Rattlers win the first-ever CEBL championship — was a shining example of a successful Indigenous athlete.

He cited the Cree phrase 'Wahkohtowin,' which means that we are all related, as part of the impetus for the life he chose as an advocate for his people.

"When we see somebody succeeding, we all succeed. So when you have athletes who are playing at that very high level and who are facing racism, it's brought to the forefront," Linklater said.

Linklater said underfunding and physical distance from urban training centres are two of the main barriers to entry for young Indigenous athletes.

"We have a number of issues that our First Nations people face that the mainstream society don't face," he said.

Linklater also created the charity Boys with Braids after he was mocked as a child for the long hair he wore to school. It aims to celebrate Indigenous boys' hair and raise awareness for the reasons behind the braids.

"It's really devastating to young people," Linklater said of the ridicule some schoolchildren face, and, in some cases, the administrative ignorance that follows.

"To have communities really invest in wanting to see their young people succeed really warms my heart."

Running for office

Linklater is now starting a campaign to become the third vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, a Saskatchewan-based organization that represents 74 First Nations in the province.

It's just the latest for a man who for so long has been dedicated to serving his community — in everyday life, on the court, and now, if all goes as planned, in office.

He says his focus would be on youth.

"What has been shared with me from the elders who have taught me is that as long as you are coming from a good place, from an authentic place and you really mean well, you can never do wrong," Linklater said.

"There are going to be places where you stumble and you may overstep. But if you're coming from a good place, that's not going to matter."

A lesson he hopes to pass to the next generation.