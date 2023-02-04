Content
Basketball

McMaster men's basketball team punished for player eligibility violation in January

McMaster University's men's basketball team will forfeit two regular-season games played last month due to the participation of an ineligible student-athlete.

Athlete since reinstated after complying with academic standing requirements

Coach sits on chair with white board addressing his men's basketball players.
McMaster University's men's basketball team in Hamilton will forfeit two regular-season games due to the participation of an ineligible student-athlete. (Twitter/@FQ_Media)

U Sports said McMaster disclosed the infraction upon becoming aware of the violation.

The school said a player had become ineligible for competition "due to a brief course load violation."

The two Marauders games were a 76-69 loss Jan. 18 to the Brock Badgers and 101-56 win on Jan. 21 over the Algoma University Thunderbirds.

McMaster says the player's eligibility has since been reinstated after complying with all academic standing requirements.

The Hamilton school declined to identify the player.

U Sports said additional sanctions may be imposed "upon completion of the discipline process."

