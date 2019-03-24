Tennessee recovers for OT win after blowing 25-point lead to Iowa
Rally would have tied record for biggest NCAA tournament comeback
No. 2 seed Tennessee is breathing easier after holding off a would-be record Iowa rally that forced the first overtime of this NCAA Tournament.
The Volunteers are on the way to the Sweet 16 after blowing a 25-point first-half lead. After 10th-seeded Iowa came back and tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation, Tennessee pulled away for an 83-77 win in the extra period.
The biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament history was by BYU, which overcame a 25-point deficit to beat Iona in the First Four in 2012.
Jordan Bone hit a pair of foul shots late to seal it for the Vols.
Down 49-28 at the half, Iowa clawed back. The Hawkeyes scored nine of the first 11 points in the half and ripped off another 17-2 run.
Admiral Schofield had 17 points in the first half and finished with 19 for Tennessee. Grant Williams also had 19.
Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 18.
