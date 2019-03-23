LSU uses layup in dying seconds to squeak past Maryland, into Sweet 16

Tremont Waters drove by three defenders and scooped in a banking layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to give third-seeded LSU a 69-67 victory over sixth-seeded Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Maryland's Eric Ayala got off a final shot from midcourt, but it didn't reach the rim.

LSU players mobbed Waters under the basket. They could have done the same to Skylar Mays, who scored 16 points and hit a huge 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining that put the Tigers (28-6) up 67-64.

Jalen Smith answered on the other end, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy and prompting LSU to call timeout.

Interim coach Tony Benford called a final play for Waters, the dynamic sophomore who has been terrific all season.

Water got a pick from big man Naz Reid, drove into the lane and somehow got off the winner.

LSU WINS IT! 😱<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/onGiNmklXu">pic.twitter.com/onGiNmklXu</a> —@marchmadness

Suspended coach Will Wade could only celebrate from afar. His team is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.

Wade was banished indefinitely after details emerged about him talking to a recruiting middleman about a "strong ass offer" he made to a high schooler. If true, Wade clearly violated NCAA rules.

Maryland fans had some fun with the allegations.

One fan unhappy with the refs yelled "How much did Will Wade pay you?" Others chanted "Where's your coach?" during timeouts.

Regardless, the Tigers advanced in the East without Wade and mired in controversy.

Waters finished with 12 points and five assists.

Maryland (23-11) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to make it a nail-biter down the stretch.