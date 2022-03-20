Houston advances to Sweet 16 with win over Illinois
Houston heads home to Texas for the next round
Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.
Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.
With Houston's fans chanting "Sweet 16, Sweet 16" in the final seconds, Edwards dropped one last 3-pointer and seconds later lifted Moore, another of Houston's transfers, off the floor.
For Illinois, it's another year of deep disappointment. The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola Chicago last year, but couldn't get past the second round again.
WATCH | Canadians to watch in March Madness:
