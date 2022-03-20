Houston advances to Sweet 16 with win over Illinois

Taze Moore scored 21 points, Jamal Shead added 18 and Houston, a Final Four team last season, advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-53 win Sunday over Illinois, ousted in the opening weekend for the second straight year.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (31-5), who lost their two best players to season-ending injuries, are headed home to Texas for the next round, which will be in San Antonio, about a three-hour drive from Houston.

Kyler Edwards added 15 points for Houston, a team often overlooked but making major noise again this March.

With Houston's fans chanting "Sweet 16, Sweet 16" in the final seconds, Edwards dropped one last 3-pointer and seconds later lifted Moore, another of Houston's transfers, off the floor.

For Illinois, it's another year of deep disappointment. The fourth-seeded Fighting Illini (23-10) were determined to go farther after being bumped by Loyola Chicago last year, but couldn't get past the second round again.

WATCH | Canadians to watch in March Madness: