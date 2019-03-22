No. 13 UC Irvine shocks Kansas State for 1st-ever tournament win

UC Irvine got back-to-back 3-pointers from Evan Leonard to spark the deciding run in a 70-64 upset over Kansas State that marked the Anteaters' first NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

The Friday victory was the 17th consecutive for UC Irvine, which lost 57-55 to Louisville in 2015 in their only NCAA appearance.

Leonard and Max Hazzard each scored 19 points to send UC Irvine (31-5) into the second round of the South Region for a matchup against either Wisconsin or Oregon.

One year after making a run to the Elite Eight, the fourth-seeded Wildcats (25-9) had a short stay in the tournament as they struggled to decipher the Anteaters zone defence and missed star forward Dean Wade, who was sidelined by a foot injury. Kamau Stokes led Kansas State, the co-champions of the Big 12, with 18 points.

Despite that, Kansas State led by four points midway through the second half before the two long shots from Leonard turned the tides with a streak of 12 consecutive points.

Iowa rallies for upset win over Cincinnati

Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon made a three-point play during Iowa's closing surge, and the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes kept the Big Ten perfect in the NCAA Tournament against Cincinnati.

The Hawkeyes rallied from an early hole for a 79-72 victory over the No. 7 seed Bearcats, moving the league to 6-0 with Ohio State and Wisconsin still to play later Friday.

The Hawkeyes (23-11) got their first NCAA Tournament win in four years despite what amounted to a home crowd for the Bearcats, who couldn't overcome a subpar game by Jarron Cumberland.

For Cincinnati (28-7), it was another early flameout. The Bearcats haven't made it past the opening weekend for seven straight years.

Texas Tech rolls into 2nd round

Third-seeded Texas Tech shook off a slow first half to roll past 14th-seeded Northern Kentucky 72-57.

Jarrett Culver, the Big 12 Player of the Year, scored 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting. The Red Raiders shot 53 per cent from the field overall.

Tyler Sharpe scored 23 points for Northern Kentucky.

Tech led 30-26 at halftime before dominating on both ends after the break. The Red Raiders' largest lead was 20 points.

The Norse shot just 37 per cent for the game.

Oklahoma blows out Ole Miss

Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds as No. 9 seed Oklahoma blitzed Mississippi from the start in a 95-72 victory.

The Sooners (20-13) had four players score at least 18 points and shot 58 per cent from the field.

Oklahoma scored on eight of its first nine possessions and led 12-0 less than three minutes into the game.

The Sooners advance to play the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia and 16th-seed Gardner-Webb.

Terrence Davis led Ole Miss (20-13) with 17 points.