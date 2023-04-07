Champion LSU women's basketball team accepting Biden invitation to White House
Star player Reese originally rejected Jill Biden's explanation for wanting runner-up Iowa at White House
LSU's national champion women's basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.
Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men's national champion Connecticut.
There is currently no set date for a White House visit, Bonnette said. He could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.
At an appearance in Denver on Monday, Jill Biden had praised Iowa's sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well "because they played such a good game."
Reese on Monday called Jill Biden's suggestion "a joke."
🤣🤣🤣A JOKE. <a href="https://t.co/9SiOKQNqbj">https://t.co/9SiOKQNqbj</a>—@Reese10Angel
Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU's team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.
President Biden was Obama's running mate and vice president for eight years. Obama, meanwhile, actively campaigned for Biden in the 2020 election.
'White, Black, it doesn't matter, you're a woman'
Following LSU's victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.
Reese said she didn't think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.
"If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," she added. "I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I'm like, `Are you saying that because of what I did?' Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn't matter, you're a woman, you're supposed to be standing behind us before anything."
Reese's expressiveness on and off the court has sparked increasing interest in her. According to Canada Sports Betting, Reese gained 500,000 Instagram followers in the two days after LSU's national title triumph, pushing her total of followers above 1 million.
Reese also has been touted by high-profile athletes with global followings. Seven-time Formula 1 champion driver Lewis Hamilton posted a photo of Reese on his Instagram page. And when the Memphis Grizzlies visited New Orleans this week, star guard Ja Morant made the short trip to LSU's Baton Rouge campus for a meeting with Reese that was posted on social media.
