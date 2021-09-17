Guard Erica Wheeler breaking ankles as Sparks keep post-season hopes alive

Guard Erica Wheeler knocked down a jumper off a nasty crossover in the Los Angeles Sparks' 74-68 victory over Atlanta Dream on Thursday night to keep her team's playoff hopes alive.

Wheeler's crossover sent Odyssey Sims tumbling before she stepped back for the shot.

The Sparks' Brittney Sykes scored 17 points, while Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles (12-19) is in ninth place, a half-game behind the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot. The Sparks close the regular season Sunday against Dallas. The Mystics play at New York on Friday and host Minnesota on Sunday.

Te'a Cooper added 14 points and Nia Coffey had 10 for Los Angeles.

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (8-23) with 25 points for her eighth 20-point game of the season. Courtney Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Sims scored 11 points.

The Dream play WNBA-leading Connecticut on Sunday to close their regular season. Atlanta is 1 1/2 games ahead of last-place Indiana.