Bonner sets franchise record with career-high 41 points as Sun hand Aces 1st loss of season

DeWanna Bonner, scored a career-high 41 points to set a franchise record and the Connecticut Sun beat the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Aces 94-77 on Thursday night.

Bonner topped her previous high of 38, set in 2016, on a three-pointer with 2:50 remaining for a 90-67 lead. The previous franchise record was 35, scored by Shannon Johnson in 2000 when the organization was the Orlando Miracle.

On Tuesday, Bonner only had five points in a 90-84 loss to Las Vegas. But Bonner responded by scoring 14 of Connecticut's opening 20 points on Thursday. Bonner finished 16 of 23 from the field, including five of seven from distance.

Las Vegas got within 64-54 early in the fourth quarter before Bonner scored the next seven Connecticut points for a 71-58 lead.

Brionna Jones added 12 points and Tiffany Hayes scored 11 for Connecticut (7-2). Alyssa Thomas had nine points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Kelsey Plum led the visiting Aces (7-1) with 16 points. A'ja Wilson scored 13, Chelsea Gray had 12 and Jackie Young added 10. Candace Parker was held to six points in 21 minutes.

The two teams played for the WNBA championship last year and the Aces won the franchise's first title.