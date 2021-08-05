Julius Randle agrees to 4-year extension with Knicks: reports
New York forward set career highs in 2020-21, named NBA's Most Improved Player
All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million US extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon Eastern time.
Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract's total value to five years and $140 million.
Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season.
Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41 per cent shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.
The six-foot-eight Randle played at Kentucky and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in his career.
The agreement with Randle is the Knicks' second deal with an all-star to be disclosed in two days. On Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said four-time all-star point guard Kemba Walker will sign with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker was born in the Bronx.
The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?