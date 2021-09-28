Connecticut's Jonquel Jones named WNBA MVP
Star forward received 48 of 49 first-place votes
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones has been named the winner of the WNBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league said on Tuesday.
Jones won the award in her fifth WNBA season after she received 48 of 49 first-place votes and 487 total points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, the league said in a news release.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who earned the other first-place vote, finished in second place with 224 points.
Jones, a native of the Bahamas, averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, as Connecticut went a league-best 26-6 to secure the top seed in the playoffs.
The Sun, seeking to win their first WNBA championship, host the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky in the first game of the best-of-five semifinals later on Tuesday
