Indiana to host all 67 NCAA March Madness tournament games
Players, coaches, school administrators and officials to receive COVID-19 tests
The NCAA announced Monday that this year's 67 men's basketball tournament games including the Final Four will be played entirely in Indiana.
Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.
Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administrators and officials.
