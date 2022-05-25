WNBA's Indiana Fever fire Stanley, select Knox as interim coach
Team won won just 6 games each of the 2 previous seasons
Marianne Stanley brought a Hall of Fame resume to the Indiana Fever bench.
On Wednesday, after winning just 14 games in a little more than two seasons, the 68-year-old coach was fired. She will be replaced by Carlos Knox, who was promoted from assistant coach to interim coach.
"With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction," interim general manager Lin Dunn said in a statement released by the Fever "This was a difficult decision, and we wish Marianne the very best in the future."
Not much went right in Stanley's tenure. Indiana won just six games each of the two previous seasons and was off to a 2-7 start this season. Only one WNBA team — the New York Liberty — has fewer wins this season and a lower percentage than Indiana.
Knox was a star college player at nearby IUPUI.
"I want to thank the Simon family and the Fever organization for the opportunity to lead this team over the past 2 ½ years," Stanley said. "I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball journey, as well as being able to spend more time with my family."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?