Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Greg Francis, ex-basketball player and 2000 Canadian Olympian, dies at 48

Former Canadian men's basketball national team member and Olympian Greg Francis has died at the age of 48.

Toronto native most recently director of sport development for Ontario Basketball

The Canadian Press ·
Men's basketball player fends off a defender at the 2003 Pan Am Games.
Former Canadian men’s basketball player Greg Francis, right, pictured during a game against Mexico at the 2003 Pan Am Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has died at age 48. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press/File)

Former Canadian men's basketball national team member and Olympian Greg Francis has died at the age of 48.

Canada Basketball confirmed the news on Monday.

Francis competed for Canada at both the 1998 FIBA men's world championship and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Following his playing career, the Toronto native moved into coaching. He served as the men's basketball head coach for the University of Alberta Golden Bears (2009-12), University of Waterloo Warriors (2013-15), and the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks (2019-22).

In 2012, Francis led the Alberta Golden Bears to a Canada West title and a CIS national silver medal.

He was appointed as the manager of men's high performance at Canada Basketball in 2015 and most recently held the role of director of sport development for Ontario Basketball.

WATCH | Canada's Steve Nash reminisces on lone Olympic experience in 2000:

Steve Nash reflects on 2000 Olympics: 'The best experience of my career'

4 years ago
Duration 1:14
On Sept. 25, 2000, Steve Nash led Canada to a stunning upset over Yugoslavia at the Sydney Olympics. He talked about his Olympic experience.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now