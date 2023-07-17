Canada falls to U.S. in women's, men's Globl Jam finals

The Canadian women's under-23 national basketball team was edged 68-66 by the United States in the Globl Jam final on Sunday in Toronto despite Keishana Washington's game-high 25-point performance.

Canada failed to hold on to a 66-65 lead with 51 seconds to go, as Sydney Taylor's three-pointer with 29 seconds left was enough for the U.S. to clinch the tight victory. Toronto's Shayeann Day-Wilson missed two threes in the remaining time.

Washington, a native of Pickering, Ont., who spent the last five years with Drexel University in Philadelphia, also had four assists and one rebound, going eight for 18 from the field and three for six from distance.

Day-Wilson added 10 points as the other Canadian to reach double digits at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Both Niyah Becker and Phillipina Kyei contributed eight points while Tara Wallack tallied five to round out the starting five.

Taylor led the U.S. with 15, followed by Olivia Cochran's 14. The Louisville Cardinals women's basketball team represented the U.S. in the under-23 international tournament.

Canada had the biggest lead of the thrilling game with 6:07 remaining in the final quarter, with the Americans trailing by six points at 59-53.

Canada head coach Krista Eniojukan praised her young players regardless of the result.

"They're such talented players," she said. "Keishana Washington, this is the first time she's played at home in five years. How special is that?"

"It's hard to follow her in Philadelphia... "You just hear she keeps putting up big numbers but now you see how dynamic [she is]. She's a three-level scorer. She's getting downhill, she's getting to her pull ups, she's getting to her threes. She's really a phenomenal player."

Washington, who participated in a training camp with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in April, appreciated the long-awaited opportunity to play in home soil.

"It was a great experience overall," said the 23-year-old. "Getting to represent your country is always a great thing. I'm glad I got to be here and play in front of a home crowd. I haven't gotten to do that in five years so it was an awesome, awesome tournament."

"I think this tournament allowed me to put on a show and show everyone what I'm capable of doing on a national level like this. I'm looking forward to my next steps, I'm going pro so I'm looking forward to what's ahead."

Canada topped the U.S. 74-71 and Puerto Rico 81-59 earlier in the tournament, also defeating a team of Basketball Africa League under-23 athletes named BAL Select 98-42.

Canada's men's team also falls short

Later on Sunday, Canada's men's under-23 basketball team also fell short in their Globl Jam men's final, losing 89-72 to the U.S., which was represented by the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

Addison Patterson of Milton, Ont., led Canada with 23 points. Jahmyl Telfort scored 12 while Elijah Mahi and Aiden Warnholtz both added 10.

Justin Edwards was instrumental for the Americans in the commanding win, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves each added 18 for the U.S.

The Canadians only held the lead twice, both early in the first quarter, and trailed by as many as 19 points late in the fourth.

Canada previously beat BAL Select 88-62 and Germany 84-81 in an overtime thriller. The Canadians also fell to the U.S. 93-69 in group play.