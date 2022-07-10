Canada's women's U23 basketball team advances to gold-medal game at Globl Jam with win over U.S.

Canada's women's under-23 basketball team will play for gold at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament.

Shy Day-Wilson had 18 points and seven assists to lead the Canadians to a 85-60 victory over the United States in Saturday's semifinal in Toronto.

Merissah Russell and Sarah Te-Biasu scored 13 points apiece, while Aaliyah Edwards finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Yvonne Ejim hauled down a game-high 13 boards for the Canadians, who led by as many as 30 points.

The U.S. led 22-19 after one quarter, but the Canadians went up by eight with a 14-6 run midway through the second. Canada headed into the halftime break up 46-37 in front of a crowd that included swimming star Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian.

The Canadians, who had defeated the U.S. 78-69 in preliminary-round action earlier in the week, continued to pull away in the third, and when Edwards drove to the hoop for a layup late in the quarter, it put the Canadians up by 19. Day-Wilson hit a three-pointer with 51 seconds left in the frame, sending Canada into the fourth quarter up 69-46.

Day-Wilson led the Duke Blue Devils in points, assists, field goals made, free throws made and attempted and minutes this past season, earning her the ACC Freshman of the Year.

Canada will face France in the final. France outlasted Belgium 74-73 in the day's first semifinal.

The Globl Jam tournament was created to bridge the gap between the under-19 and the senior programs, and saw four countries on each of the men's and women's sides compete. The Canadian 3x3 championships, which drew a large crowd at nearby Yonge-Dundas square on Saturday, is being held as part of the Globl Jam festivities.

The Canadian men, who went 2-1 in the first round — their one loss coming to Italy — were scheduled to meet the Americans in their semifinal later Saturday. The winner will play Brazil, who beat Italy 79-56 earlier in the day, in Sunday's gold-medal final.