Edwards records double-double to lead Canada past France at Globl Jam
Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament.
Canadian women improve to 3-0
Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0.
Canada previously defeated Belgium and the United States.
Canada's men's team (2-0) was scheduled to face Italy in Thursday's late game at Mattamy Athletic Centre.
All eight teams play in semifinals Saturday. The gold-medal games are Sunday.
