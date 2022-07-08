Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball·New

Edwards records double-double to lead Canada past France at Globl Jam

Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament.

Canadian women improve to 3-0

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Shaina Pellington moves the ball up court against France in Toronto on Thursday. (The Canadian press/HO-Globl Jam)

Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament.

Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0.

Canada previously defeated Belgium and the United States.

Canada's men's team (2-0) was scheduled to face Italy in Thursday's late game at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

All eight teams play in semifinals Saturday. The gold-medal games are Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now