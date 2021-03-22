Wright State stun No. 4 Arkansas in biggest upset thus far in women's NCAA tournament

Angel Baker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left and No. 13 Wright State stunned No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far of the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League tournament champions, who were playing in just their third NCAA Tournament.

Baker scored 26 points and the Raiders (19-7) are the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012. Coming into the tournament, No. 13 seeds were 9-104 all time.

This one had the making of an upset from the start, when the Raiders were the more aggressive and confident team in bolting to a big lead by the end of the first quarter.

With Baker leading the way, Wright State used a frantic early pace to build the lead, then counterpunched late to secure the win after falling behind. Roberson's clinching free throws came on her only trip to the line.

Arkansas, a seasoned team that had knocked off No. 1 seed UConn and No. 2 seed Baylor during the season, rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take a 59-58 lead on Chelsea Dungee's 3-pointer with 1:51 to play. The teams traded the lead two more times before Baker swished the long 3-pointer from the right wing.

Baker then grabbed a critical defensive rebound off an Arkansas miss with 12 seconds left before a foul sent Roberson to the line for the two clinching free throws.

Dungee finished with 27 points for Arkansas (19-9) and led the comeback that nearly won it for the Razorbacks.

Maryland race past Mount St. Mary

Ashley Owusu scored 20 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, Chloe Bibby had a double-double and seventh-ranked Maryland raced to a 98-45 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Monday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Owusu scored six points during an 18-0 run that was part of a 25-4 blitz in the second quarter that decided the outcome. The Terrapins then on to their largest margin of victory in the NCAA Tournament, surpassing an 89-54 win in 1989.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game winning streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama in the Hemesfair Region on Wednesday.

Arizona rolls past Stony Brook

Arizona coach Aida Barnes need not worry. Her Wildcats were more than ready for their first women's NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Trinity Baptiste added 18 and Cate Reese 16 as Arizona rolled past tournament newcomer Stony Brook 79-44 on Monday.

The America East champion and 14th-seeded Seawolves (15-6) led at 4-2 but were then left behind by the 11th-ranked and third-seeded Wildcats, who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

Bruins stun Gonzaga for 1st-ever victory

Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women's NCAA Tournament, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.

The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for Gonzaga (23-4), which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 57-55 on Abby O'Connor's 3-pointer with just over four minutes left. The Bulldogs never got closer.

Belmont, which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region. The Bruins are the first OVC team to win an NCAA tourney game since Tennessee Tech in 1990.

Alabama make victorious return

Jordan Lewis had a career-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to help seventh-seeded Alabama beat No. 10 seed North Carolina 80-71 on Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

"The world saw today why Jordan Lewis is the best point guard in the SEC," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "She shares and cares and finds ways to impact us in so many different categories."

It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide (17-9), who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999. The Crimson Tide made eight straight trips to the NCAAs from 1992-99 that included a run to the Final Four in 1994.

"When I came to Alabama I told coach we'd get back on the big stage," Lewis said. "When you get a moment like this, you can't miss an opportunity. ... Don't miss a chance to be great. Today we couldn't miss the opportunity."

BYU dishes 1st upset

Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points and 11th-seeded BYU gave the women's NCAA Tournament its first upset with a 69-66 victory over sixth-seed Rutgers on Monday.

After Sunday's 16-0 start for the higher seeds, the Cougars (19-5) — believed to be the last team to make the field — came out Monday morning to knock off the 21st-ranked Scarlet Knights (14-5) and advance to Wednesday's second round against Arizona who defeated Stony Brook..

BYU guard Paisley Johnson Harding, right, scored 28 points to lift the Cougars past Rutgers in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports/File)

Harding scored eight straight points and Lauren Gustin the next four in a 12-0 run over 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 57-54 lead while Rutgers was committing five turnovers. BYU held on from there, matching the one-woman offence of Ariella Guirantes, who scored 13 straight Rutgers points in the quarter.

Indiana holds VCU to just 32 points en route to blowout win

Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory on Monday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Indiana (19-5) faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round on Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Georgia works past slow start to beat 14th-seed Drexel

Jenna Staiti scored all 19 of her points in the second half, making seven straight shots, Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and No. 3 seed Georgia overcame a slow start to beat No. 14 seed Drexel 67-53 on Monday in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Georgia advances in the Alamo Region to face the winner of the Oregon-South Dakota game.

Staiti and Gabby Connally were not in the starting lineup for the first time in 26 games. Staiti was late getting to San Antonio due to undisclosed medical reason and Connally rolled her ankle in a practice after the SEC championship game.