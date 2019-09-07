Canada remains undefeated with win over Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Kyle Wiltjer scored 15 points and the Canadian men's basketball team defeated the Dominican Republic 85-79 Saturday in FIBA World Cup qualifying.

Wiltjer was one of four Canadians to score in double figures.

Phil Scrubb had 14 points, Kaza Kajami-Keane scored 13 and Kassius Robertson added 10.

Victor Liz scored a game-high 29 points for the Dominican Republic, which managed to keep things close through most of the game.

Canada defeats Dominican Republic, remains perfect at FIBA World Cup qualifiers The Canadians edged Dominican Republic 85-79 to improve their record to 3-0 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Santo Domingo.

Canada came away with the win against the home Dominican side despite a massive disparity in free throws.

The Dominican Republic took 44 free throws to only 16 from the Canadians. But the Dominicans made just 54.5 per cent of their attempts.

Canada improved to 3-0 in qualifying and remains first in Group C of the Americas qualifiers.

The top three teams in each of the four groups advance to the next phase of qualifying.

Canada will next play the U.S. Virgin Islands Sunday as the second qualifying window wraps up ahead of the World Cup in 2023.