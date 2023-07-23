Gibb's 3-pointer helps Canada win bronze in OT at women's U19 basketball World Cup

Canada has won bronze at the FIBA women's under-19 basketball World Cup for a second time.

Delaney Gibb's three-pointer gave Canada a lead it would not relinquish in an 80-73 overtime win over France on Sunday in the third-place game at the international tournament in Madrid. Toby Fournier, Achol Akot and Marah Dykstra added five points by free throws to add insurance after Gibb's three-pointer gave Canada a 75-73 lead 2:25 into the extra period.

"Huge credit to the team for staying connected, trusting the process, leaning into what everyone was being asked to do, and it was a real joy to watch them celebrate this win today," said Canada head coach Carly Clarke, who also coached the team in 2017 when they also earned bronze.

"They certainly earned it."

Syla Swords led Canada with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists in the game. Fournier had 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Gibb and Achol Akot recorded 11 and 10 points, respectively.

"We all feel really excited to know that we worked together as a team to get it done and bring a medal home for Canada," said Swords.

Anaelle Dutat had eight points and 17 rebounds for France.

The United States won gold with a 69-66 victory over Spain in the tournament's final on Sunday. Canada's only loss of the tournament came in its semifinal defeat to Spain.

Trailing 66-55 with 6:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Canada went on a 12-0 run to take a one-point lead with less than three minutes to go in regulation. The two teams traded buckets down the stretch before France's potential game-winning three-pointer, with just seconds remaining, fell short to send the game to overtime.

Canada outscored France 12-5 in the five-minute overtime, claiming the country's second-ever medal in the tournament's history.

The medal is Canada's first since 2017, when the country captured bronze following a 67-60 bronze medal game win over Japan.

"It was a huge game with a big crowd, so knowing that I did my best to bring home a medal for Canada was amazing," said Swords.

Fournier had one of the highlights of the tournament for Canada, blocking a France layup attempt which could've extended their lead to four. Instead, the block helped Canada take possession, setting the stage for a Swords three-pointer at the opposite end of the floor, giving the team their first lead since the 9:16 mark of the third quarter.

The win improved Canada's record to 4-2 against France all-time at the tournament.

Canadian roster

Guards:

Emma Koabel — Port Colborne, Ont.

Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

Jasmine Bascoe — Milton, Ont.

Delaney Gibb — Raymond, Alta.

Mary-Anna Asare — Pickering, Ont.

T'yana Todd — Toronto

Forwards:

Marah Dykstra — Vancouver

Toby Fournier — Toronto

Achol Akot — Ottawa

Ajok Deng Obed Madol — Regina

Centres: