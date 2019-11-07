Watch the FIBA women's Olympic pre-qualifying tournament: Canada vs. Cuba
Watch live action from the FIBA women's Olympic pre-qualifying tournament match between Canada and Cuba beginning on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage from Edmonton begins on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the FIBA women's Olympic pre-qualifying tournament match in Edmonton between Canada and Cuba.
Return on Saturday at for coverage of Canada's match against Puerto Rico (7 p.m. ET) and on Sunday against the Dominican Republic (6 p.m. ET).
Canada qualified for this tournament following a second-place finish at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2019 and will need to finish in the top two in their group to advance to the FIBA women's Olympic qualifying tournaments in February.
Canada is currently fifth in the world rankings and have participated in the past two Olympic Games.
