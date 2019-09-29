Canada gets past Brazil as team readies for basketball Olympic qualifier
Shay Colley had 23 points to lift Canada over Brazil 66-58 and into the finals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament on Saturday.
Canadians will play either U.S. or Puerto Rico in Sunday's AmeriCup final
Shay Colley had 23 points to lift Canada over Brazil 66-58 and into the finals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament on Saturday.
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe had nine points and 10 rebounds for Canada, which will play the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between the United States and Puerto Rico for the title. The final is Sunday.
Damiris Dantas led Brazil with 16 points. Clarissa Dos Santos had 14.
Brazil led 28-26 at the half but the Canadians outscored their opponents 40-30 over the last two quarters to win their 17th straight in the continental championship.
The Canadians last lost in the final of the 2013 tournament.
The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.