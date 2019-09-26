Canadian women remain undefeated at basketball Olympic qualifier
Bridget Carleton and Kayla Alexander led Canada to a 78-50 victory over the Dominican Republic on Thursday to remain undefeated at 2019 FIBA Women's AmeriCup.
Canada advances to semifinals as No. 1 seed from Group A
Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Kayla Alexander added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Canada beat the Dominican Republic 78-50 on Thursday in FIBA Women's AmeriCup play.
Jamie Scott contributed 14 points and six boards for the Canadians (4-0), who will advance to the tournament semifinals as the No. 1 seed from Group A.
The Canadians jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter and were up 15 by halftime.
This was Canada's 16th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians last loss happened in the final of the 2013 tournament.
The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.
