Canada to face Puerto Rico for FIBA Women's AmeriCup bronze after semifinal loss to U.S.

The Canadian women's basketball team will be playing for third place in the women's AmeriCup, following a heartbreaking 67-63 semifinal loss to the United States on Saturday night.

Canadian women's basketball team falls 67-63 to American Rivals in Léon, Mexico

Montreal's Nirra Fields, left, had 16 points as Canada lost to the U.S. 67-63 in FIBA women's AmeriCup semifinal action on Sunday in Leon, Mexico. (@CanBball/Twitter)

Despite trailing 39-29 at halftime, Canada played a superb second half and led the Americans 63-62 with three minutes left in the game.

Kayla Alexander led Canada with 17 points and nine rebounds, while teammate Nirra Fields had 16 points, and Aaliyah Edwards added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cassandre Prosper chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

Lauren Betts led the U.S. scoring with 12 points, while Rickea Jackson had 11 and Angel Reese added 10. Reese also hauled in 13 rebounds.

Canada will face Puerto Rico in Sunday's third-place final, while the United States will play Brazil in the championship final.

Brazil beat Puerto Rico 85-74 in Saturday's earlier semifinal.

Canadian roster

Guards:

  • #1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.
  • #2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.
  • #4 Sami Hill — Toronto
  • #12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
  • #21 Nirra Fields — Montreal
  • #30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

  • #3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa
  • #8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
  • #9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary
  • #24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres:

  • #10 Emily Potter — Winnipeg
  • #14 Kayla Alexander — Milton, Ont.
