Canada beats Puerto Rico to claim bronze at FIBA Women's AmeriCup

Less than a day after a heartbreaking loss to the United States in the women's AmeriCup basketball tournament, Canada bounced back with an 80-73 victory over Puerto Rico in Sunday's third-place final in León, Mexico.

19-point performance from Montreal's Nirra Fields lifts Canadians to 80-73 victory

The Canadian Press ·
A female basketball players is seen mid-jump in a shooting movement during a game as she's pressured by an opposition player trying to block her shot with one hand.
Canada edged Puerto Rico 80-73 in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup bronze medal game on Sunday in Leon, Mexico. Nirra Fields, right, scored 19 points to lead the Canadians. (@CanBball/Twitter)

Canada, which dropped a 67-63 decision Saturday night to the favoured Americans, got a 19-point performance from Nirra Fields to beat Puerto Rico, which lost 85-74 to Brazil in Saturday's other semifinal showdown.

Kayla Alexander had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Canada against Puerto Rico, while Shay Colley added 15 points.

Puerto Rico was led by Arella Guirantes' 27 points.

Canada led 38-37 at halftime and took a 64-59 lead into the final quarter.

Brazil and the U.S. play Sunday night in the championship final.

Canadian roster

Guards:

  • #1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.
  • #2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.
  • #4 Sami Hill — Toronto
  • #12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
  • #21 Nirra Fields — Montreal
  • #30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

  • #3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa
  • #8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
  • #9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary
  • #24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres:

  • #10 Emily Potter — Winnipeg
  • #14 Kayla Alexander — Milton, Ont.

 

