Canada to face U.S. in FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals after win over Argentina

Nirra Fields scored a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds in leading Canada to a 68-60 win over Argentina on Friday to advance to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals in Léon, Mexico.

Nirra Fields scores 22 points, Aaliyah Edwards posts double-double in 68-60 victory

The Canadian Press ·
A female basketball player wearing number 21 holds the ball over her head with both hands as an outstretched left arm attempts to block.
Nirra Fields, pictured during last year's World Cup, led Canada with a game-high 22 points in a 68-60 quarterfinal win over Argentina on Friday at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Léon, Mexico. (Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds and Shay Colley had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Canada.

The Canadians now have a date set with the U.S. — which defeated Colombia 68-49 in quarterfinal action earlier Friday — on Saturday for a shot at making it into Sunday's final.

Julieta Mungo led Argentina with 12 points, with Melisa Gretter adding 11 and Candela Gentinetta finishing with 10 off the bench.

Canada entered Friday's quarterfinals having finished atop Group B with a 4-0 record. Brazil topped Group A also having a 4-0 record and defeated host Mexico 83-61 on Friday to book its ticket into the other semifinal against Puerto Rico.

The U.S. went 3-1 in Group A play, dropping its lone contest to Brazil 67-54 on Tuesday.

Canadian roster

Guards:

  • #1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.
  • #2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.
  • #4 Sami Hill — Toronto
  • #12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
  • #21 Nirra Fields — Montreal
  • #30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

  • #3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa
  • #8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
  • #9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary
  • #24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres:

  • #10 Emily Potter — Winnipeg
  • #14 Kayla Alexander — Milton, Ont.
