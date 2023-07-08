Canada to face U.S. in FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals after win over Argentina
Nirra Fields scores 22 points, Aaliyah Edwards posts double-double in 68-60 victory
Nirra Fields scored a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds in leading Canada to a 68-60 win over Argentina on Friday to advance to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals in Léon, Mexico.
Aaliyah Edwards added 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds and Shay Colley had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Canada.
The Canadians now have a date set with the U.S. — which defeated Colombia 68-49 in quarterfinal action earlier Friday — on Saturday for a shot at making it into Sunday's final.
💥 BANG BANG 💥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NirraFields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NirraFields</a> <br><br>🔗<a href="https://t.co/lbsxS06RGI">https://t.co/lbsxS06RGI</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmeriCupW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmeriCupW</a> I <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a>🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/LVX6bF2El1">pic.twitter.com/LVX6bF2El1</a>—@americupw
Julieta Mungo led Argentina with 12 points, with Melisa Gretter adding 11 and Candela Gentinetta finishing with 10 off the bench.
Canada entered Friday's quarterfinals having finished atop Group B with a 4-0 record. Brazil topped Group A also having a 4-0 record and defeated host Mexico 83-61 on Friday to book its ticket into the other semifinal against Puerto Rico.
The U.S. went 3-1 in Group A play, dropping its lone contest to Brazil 67-54 on Tuesday.
Canadian roster
Guards:
- #1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.
- #2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.
- #4 Sami Hill — Toronto
- #12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
- #21 Nirra Fields — Montreal
- #30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.
Forwards:
- #3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa
- #8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
- #9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary
- #24 Aaliyah Edwards �— Kingston, Ont.
Centres:
- #10 Emily Potter — Winnipeg
- #14 Kayla Alexander — Milton, Ont.