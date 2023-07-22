Canadian women topped by host Spain in U19 basketball World Cup semifinals

Iyana Martin Carrion had 24 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as host Spain beat Canada 77-70 in the women's under-19 basketball World Cup semifinal on Saturday in Madrid.

Awa Fam also had 17 points and 8 boards for Spain, which will meet the United States in Sunday's final.

Toby Fournier led the way for Canada with 20 points and 7 rebounds.

WATCH | Fournier chats with CBC Sports:

'I got a huge reaction from dunking': Canadian women's basketball player Toby Fournier Duration 1:00 Toby Fournier is a 17-year-old basketball player on the Canadian women's basketball team. She spoke to CBC Sports about showcasing her dunking abilities and representing Canada on the world stage.

The Canadians will play France for bronze, also on Sunday.

Spain led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Canada fought back to make it a one-point game in the fourth.

The home side ultimately hung on, winning the game at the free-throw line in the late stages.

The defending-champion U.S. beat France 80-57 earlier on Saturday.

Canadian roster

Guards:

Emma Koabel — Port Colborne, Ont.

Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

Jasmine Bascoe — Milton, Ont.

Delaney Gibb — Raymond, Alta.

Mary-Anna Asare — Pickering, Ont.

T'yana Todd — Toronto

Forwards:

Marah Dykstra — Vancouver

Toby Fournier — Toronto

Achol Akot — Ottawa

Ajok Deng Obed Madol — Regina

Centres: