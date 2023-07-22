Canadian women topped by host Spain in U19 basketball World Cup semifinals
Iyana Martin Carrion had 24 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as host Spain beat Canada 77-70 in the women's under-19 basketball World Cup semifinal on Saturday in Madrid.
Canada set to take on France in bronze-medal game on Sunday
Awa Fam also had 17 points and 8 boards for Spain, which will meet the United States in Sunday's final.
Toby Fournier led the way for Canada with 20 points and 7 rebounds.
WATCH | Fournier chats with CBC Sports:
The Canadians will play France for bronze, also on Sunday.
Spain led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but Canada fought back to make it a one-point game in the fourth.
The home side ultimately hung on, winning the game at the free-throw line in the late stages.
The defending-champion U.S. beat France 80-57 earlier on Saturday.
Canadian roster
Guards:
- Emma Koabel — Port Colborne, Ont.
- Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
- Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
- Jasmine Bascoe — Milton, Ont.
- Delaney Gibb — Raymond, Alta.
- Mary-Anna Asare — Pickering, Ont.
- T'yana Todd — Toronto
Forwards:
- Marah Dykstra — Vancouver
- Toby Fournier — Toronto
- Achol Akot — Ottawa
- Ajok Deng Obed Madol — Regina
Centres:
- Jada Bediako — Brampton, Ont.