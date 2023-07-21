Fournier dominant with 20 points, 23 rebounds as Canada advances to U19 basketball World Cup semis
Toby Fournier had 20 points and 23 rebounds as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup with an 82-69 win over Mali on Friday in Madrid.
Canadians will next face host Spain on Saturday in Madrid
Fournier was one of three Canadians to score at least 20 points, along with Cassandre Prosper (22) and Syla Swords (21).
Fournier was a monster on the glass on both ends of the court, with 11 offensive and 12 defensive boards.
Sira Thienou led Mali with 20 points.
Canada will next face host Spain in Saturday's semifinals. The United States and France will meet in the other semi.
The final is on Sunday.
Canadian roster
Guards:
- Emma Koabel — Port Colborne, Ont.
- Cassandre Prosper — Montreal
- Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.
- Jasmine Bascoe — Milton, Ont.
- Delaney Gibb — Raymond, Alta.
- Mary-Anna Asare — Pickering, Ont.
- T'yana Todd — Toronto
Forwards:
- Marah Dykstra — Vancouver
- Toby Fournier — Toronto
- Achol Akot — Ottawa
- Ajok Deng Obed Madol — Regina
Centres:
- Jada Bediako — Brampton, Ont.