Fournier dominant with 20 points, 23 rebounds as Canada advances to U19 basketball World Cup semis

Toby Fournier had 20 points and 23 rebounds as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup with an 82-69 win over Mali on Friday in Madrid.

Fournier was one of three Canadians to score at least 20 points, along with Cassandre Prosper (22) and Syla Swords (21).

Fournier was a monster on the glass on both ends of the court, with 11 offensive and 12 defensive boards.

Sira Thienou led Mali with 20 points.

Canada will next face host Spain in Saturday's semifinals. The United States and France will meet in the other semi.

The final is on Sunday.

WATCH | Fournier chats with CBC Sports:

'I got a huge reaction from dunking': Canadian women's basketball player Toby Fournier Duration 1:00 Toby Fournier is a 17-year-old basketball player on the Canadian women's basketball team. She spoke to CBC Sports about showcasing her dunking abilities and representing Canada on the world stage.

Canadian roster

Guards:

Emma Koabel — Port Colborne, Ont.

Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

Jasmine Bascoe — Milton, Ont.

Delaney Gibb — Raymond, Alta.

Mary-Anna Asare — Pickering, Ont.

T'yana Todd — Toronto

Forwards:

Marah Dykstra — Vancouver

Toby Fournier — Toronto

Achol Akot — Ottawa

Ajok Deng Obed Madol — Regina

Centres: