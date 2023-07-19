Fournier, Prosper lead Canada into quarterfinals of U19 basketball World Cup
Toby Fournier had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds as Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with an 89-45 win over Brazil on Wednesday.
Undefeated Canadians thump Brazil, to meet Australia or Mali next on Friday
Montreal's Cassandre Prosper added 20 points with four steals and a block in the victory.
Manuella Alves led Brazil with eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
The undefeated Canadians will face the winner of a Round of 16 match between Australia and Mali in Friday's quarterfinals.
The semifinals take place Saturday, with the final and third-place game going Sunday.
Canada entered Wednesday's matchup having finished atop Group D with a 3-0 record.
