Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports

Fournier, Prosper lead Canada into quarterfinals of U19 basketball World Cup

Toby Fournier had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds as Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with an 89-45 win over Brazil on Wednesday.

Undefeated Canadians thump Brazil, to meet Australia or Mali next on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
A basketball player runs with the ball as an opponent tries to stop her.
Cassandre Prosper, right, seen above with Notre Dame in March, scored 20 points Wednesday as Canada downed Brazil to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's U19 World Cup in Spain. (Michael Caterina/The Associated Press)

Toby Fournier had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds as Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup with an 89-45 win over Brazil on Wednesday.

Montreal's Cassandre Prosper added 20 points with four steals and a block in the victory.

Manuella Alves led Brazil with eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The undefeated Canadians will face the winner of a Round of 16 match between Australia and Mali in Friday's quarterfinals.

The semifinals take place Saturday, with the final and third-place game going Sunday.

Canada entered Wednesday's matchup having finished atop Group D with a 3-0 record.

WATCH | Fournier chats with CBC Sports:

'I got a huge reaction from dunking': Canadian women's basketball player Toby Fournier

2 months ago
Duration 1:00
Toby Fournier is a 17-year-old basketball player on the Canadian women's basketball team. She spoke to CBC Sports about showcasing her dunking abilities and representing Canada on the world stage.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now