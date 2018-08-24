Skip to Main Content
Watch the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour from Lausanne
Watch the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour from Lausanne

Watch live action from the Lausanne Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event in Switzerland beginning on Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Live coverage continues from Switzerland

CBC Sports ·
From Place Centrale in Lausanne, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Lausanne Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event in Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Saturday's action, including playoffs and finals, beginning at 10:05 a.m. ET.

