Live
Watch the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour from Lausanne
Watch live action from the Lausanne Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event in Switzerland beginning on Friday at 8 a.m. ET.
Live coverage continues from Switzerland
Click on the video player above to watch action from the Lausanne Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event in Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Friday at 8 a.m. ET, followed by Saturday's action, including playoffs and finals, beginning at 10:05 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.