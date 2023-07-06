Canada finishes group stage undefeated at FIBA Women's AmeriCup with win over Dominican Republic

Cassandre Prosper had 13 points as Canada downed the Dominican Republic 88-48 on Wednesday at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup basketball tournament in Léon, Mexico.

Prosper shot 75 per cent from the floor and was one of four Canadians to score in double digits, along with Yvonne Ejim (11 points) and Aaliyah Edwards and Aislinn Konig (10 points each).

Canada, ranked No. 4 in the world, finished the preliminary stage of the tournament atop Group B with a 4-0 record.

"I'm very happy with the attitude of my team," head coach Victor Lapena said in a release.

"I think with the last four games we worked a lot, we grew up and the chemistry of the team is now much better than the first game. Today it was to keep working in the same direction."

Yenifer Jimenez led the Dominican Republic (0-4) with 13 points.

Canada improved its all-time record against the Dominicans to 7-0.

What was particularly heartening, Lapena said, was the ability of players making their debut with the senior national team to get extended game time.

"I know when it's the first time it's special," he said. "So, they feel nervous, they feel different, but I think it's not just what I try to [convey] to them. It's what they have around and I think they have the best teammates possible."

The Canadians will face the fourth-place team from Group B in the quarterfinals. Their opponent won't be known until Wednesday night's game between Venezuela and Argentina.

Guard Sami Hill, who finished with five points and went 75 per cent from the line, said the team is looking ahead to their next matchup.

"We can't always control the shots, if they're going in or not, but we can always control our effort on defence and making sure we put all our focus on there in order to get as many stops as we can in order to set up our offence and make it as easy for us as possible on that end of the floor," she said.

The top country at the Women's AmeriCup outside of the United States will earn a spot in the qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The next four best teams will get a berth in the regional pre-qualifying tournament.

Canadian roster

Guards:

#1 Aislinn Konig — Langley, B.C.

#2 Shay Colley — Brampton, Ont.

#4 Sami Hill — Toronto

#12 Syla Swords — Sudbury, Ont.

#21 Nirra Fields — Montreal

#30 Taya Hanson — Kelowna, B.C.

Forwards:

#3 Merissah Russell — Ottawa

#8 Cassandre Prosper — Montreal

#9 Yvonne Ejim — Calgary

#24 Aaliyah Edwards — Kingston, Ont.

Centres: