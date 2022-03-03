Watch the Edmonton Stingers compete at Basketball Champions League Americas in Nicaragua

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas season — featuring the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Live action from Nicaragua begins Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with the CEBL champions taking on Cangrejeros of Puerto Rico. Return on Sunday at the same time to watch the Stingers face Real Estelí of Nicaragua.

The season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, with the Stingers being the lone Canadian squad. Teams are evenly divided into four groups for the 36-game preliminary stage, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals on April 6.

Edmonton will wrap up group play on home soil in Calgary at Winsport Arena March 14-16. The Stingers are second in their group after going 1-1 to kick things off in December. Full standings are listed below.

The champion will earn a spot at the 2023 FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

All Stingers games will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' website.

Standings

Group A

Cangrejeros (Puerto Rico) (2-0) Edmonton Stingers (1-1) Real Estelí (Nicaragua) (0-2)

Group B

São Paulo (Brazil) (4-0) Quimsa (Argentina) (1-3) Nacional (Argentina) (1-3)

Group C

Minas (Brazil) (3-1) Bigua (Brazil) (3-1) Obras (Argentina) (0-4)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil) (3-1) Boca Jrs (Argentina) (3-1) UdeC (Chile) (0-4)

