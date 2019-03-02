Barrett's double-double helps Blue Devils power past Hurricanes

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and No. 3 Duke routed Miami 87-57 on Saturday.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 per cent. They bounced back from a five-point loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech — their second loss in three games.

Marques Bolden added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke. The Blue Devils pushed their lead into the 20s to stay by outscoring Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half.

Jack White sparked the burst with his first 3-pointer in seven weeks. White had missed 28 in a row before sending Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy by hitting one.

Chris Lykes, who scored in double figures in 24 of Miami's previous 27 games, finished with four points on 1-of-15 shooting while being hounded by Tre Jones. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 when he hit his only bucket.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12). They have lost nine of 12 and haven't won a road game in more than 12 months.