Barrett's 23-point effort not enough as Gonzaga hands Duke 1st loss of season
Blue Devils previously undefeated at Maui Invitational
Duke's Maui mastery is over. Gonzaga blocked the Blue Devils out of another title.
Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.
Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.
The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett's drive on the game's final play.
Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke's unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.
Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.
