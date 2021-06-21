Dillon Brooks, Oshae Brissett not attending Canadian basketball training camp
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Oshae Brissett of the Indiana Pacers are no longer on Canada's 19-player roster after being on the 21-player invitation list for a six-team Olympic qualifying tournament later this month.
Team preparing for 6-team Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 29
Two more NBA players have been removed from Canada's roster for its current training camp.
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Oshae Brissett of the Indiana Pacers are no longer on Canada's 19-player roster after being on the 21-player invitation list.
Canada is preparing in Tampa, Fla., for a six-team Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 29 in Victoria, with the winner advancing to the Tokyo Olympics in July.
Khem Birch of the Toronto Raptors and Kelly Olynyk of the Houston Rockets were previously confirmed not to be at camp after appearing on the invitation list. They are free agents this off-season.
Eight NBA players remain on the roster.
Raptors bench boss Nick Nurse is coaching the team as it attempts to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2000.
