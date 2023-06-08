Content
Sabally's double-double leads Wings past Mercury in Griner's return to Texas

Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday night in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner.

A female basketball player looks up while holding the ball in both hands as two defenders reach their right arms out to block a scoring attempt.
Mercury centre Brittney Griner (42) drives to the basket as Veronica Burton, second from left, and Satou Sabally defend during the second half of Dallas' 84-79 win on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press)

Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday night in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner.

Shey Peddy gave Phoenix a 77-72 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury didn't score again until Griner's hook shot in the lane with 21.2 seconds left to get within 82-79.

Odyssey Sims, who signed with Dallas earlier on Wednesday, made one of two free throws for a three-point lead and Phoenix star Diana Taurasi had two chances at three-pointers before Brown sealed it with two free throws.

Arike Ogunbowale, who was held to just eight points on Sunday, scored 11 points of her 17 points in the first half for Dallas (4-3). Rookie Maddy Siegrist set a season high with nine points in the first half before finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Ogunbowale sank a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it at 77 and she added a layup on Dallas' next possession. Sims was left wide open under the basket with 1:42 left for her first basket of the season to make it 81-77 after a 9-0 run.

Griner, who played at Baylor, finished with 24 points and Taurasi had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix (1-4), which plays at Dallas again on Friday.

