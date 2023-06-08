Sabally's double-double leads Wings past Mercury in Griner's return to Texas
WNBA star from Houston scores 24 points for Phoenix in 84-79 loss
Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury 84-79 on Wednesday night in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner.
Shey Peddy gave Phoenix a 77-72 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury didn't score again until Griner's hook shot in the lane with 21.2 seconds left to get within 82-79.
Odyssey Sims, who signed with Dallas earlier on Wednesday, made one of two free throws for a three-point lead and Phoenix star Diana Taurasi had two chances at three-pointers before Brown sealed it with two free throws.
Arike Ogunbowale, who was held to just eight points on Sunday, scored 11 points of her 17 points in the first half for Dallas (4-3). Rookie Maddy Siegrist set a season high with nine points in the first half before finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Griner, who played at Baylor, finished with 24 points and Taurasi had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Phoenix (1-4), which plays at Dallas again on Friday.