Magbegor, Stewart combine for 34 points to power Storm to tight win over Sky
Chicago's Quigley misfires on 22-footer with 9.1 seconds left on game's final shot
Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points, Breanna Stewart added 13 and the Seattle Storm held on to beat the visiting Chicago Sky 74-71 on Wednesday night.
Seattle led 74-62 after Gabby Williams' 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining. Candace Parker scored the final seven points in a 9-0 Chicago run to close out the game.
The Sky (2-2) had the ball with 9.1 seconds left, but Allie Quigley misfired on a 22-footer on the game's final shot.
Back-to-back threes for St3ph! 🤩👌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeCover?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeCover</a> <a href="https://t.co/3NTmeAIDyg">pic.twitter.com/3NTmeAIDyg</a>—@seattlestorm
Azura Stevens led Chicago with 18 points. Parker finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot scored 11 apiece. Vandersloot added 12 assists.
