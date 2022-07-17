Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball

Copper, Meesseman each score 23 points to lead Sky past Wings for 4th straight win

All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman scored 23 points each and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat host Dallas Wings 89-81 on Saturday, despite missing Courtney Vandersloot.

Copper collects career-high 14 rebounds for 2nd double-double of season

The Associated Press ·
Kahleah Copper had a 23 points and 14 rebounds double-double to power the Chicago Sky past host Dallas Wings 89-81 on Saturday. (@chicagosky/Twitter)

All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman scored 23 points each and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat host Dallas Wings 89-81 on Saturday, despite missing Courtney Vandersloot.

Copper and Meesseman picked up the slack for the defending champions and Vandersloot, who was injured with a concussion last time out in the Sky's 80-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks and is under the league's concussion protocol.

Copper grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season as the Sky outscored Dallas 30-16 in the fourth quarter to wrap up their fourth straight win and improve to a league-best 19-6.

Meesseman added eight rebounds and seven assists. Allie Quigley pitched in with 16 points and five assists. Candace Parker added 13 points and eight boards.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 to lead Dallas (11-14), which fell to 5-8 at home. Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 but sank just 4 of 16 shots. Allisha Gray hit both of her 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Wings took a 65-59 lead into the final quarter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now