Copper, Meesseman each score 23 points to lead Sky past Wings for 4th straight win
Copper collects career-high 14 rebounds for 2nd double-double of season
All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman scored 23 points each and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat host Dallas Wings 89-81 on Saturday, despite missing Courtney Vandersloot.
Copper and Meesseman picked up the slack for the defending champions and Vandersloot, who was injured with a concussion last time out in the Sky's 80-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks and is under the league's concussion protocol.
Kah starting to cook!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skytown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skytown</a> <a href="https://t.co/pumuLIe9rM">pic.twitter.com/pumuLIe9rM</a>—@chicagosky
Copper grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season as the Sky outscored Dallas 30-16 in the fourth quarter to wrap up their fourth straight win and improve to a league-best 19-6.
Marina Mabrey scored 22 to lead Dallas (11-14), which fell to 5-8 at home. Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 but sank just 4 of 16 shots. Allisha Gray hit both of her 3-pointers and scored 14.
The Wings took a 65-59 lead into the final quarter.
