Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen after missing playoffs again
Chicago missed playoffs for 4th time in 5 years
The Chicago Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen on Friday as the new front office begins its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again.
The Bulls were 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World. That meant they wouldn't make the post-season for the fourth time in five years.
Chicago then hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice-president of basketball operations, and on Friday he decided he wanted a new coach.
"This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball," Karnisovas said in a statement. "Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball."
Boylen finished 39-84 as Bulls coach. He joined the franchise as associate head coach during the 2015-16 season and became head coach on Dec. 3, 2018.
