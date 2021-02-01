Reigning champion Edmonton Stingers re-sign star Xavier Moon

The reigning CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers announced Monday that they have re-signed star guard Xavier Moon.

The two-time Player of the Year was second in the league in scoring and first in assists averaging 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game in 2020.

Moon led Edmonton to a title last year while capturing Finals MVP in the process.

"We are thrilled that Xavier has chosen Edmonton as a place where he can showcase his impressive skills and as a place he can call his home," said Stingers president Brett Fraser. "He is a demonstrated basketball champion, team leader, and community superstar."

JUST IN: The undisputed #MVP and 2020 #CEBL champion, Xavier Moon, has re-signed with the Edmonton Stingers.

Moon joined the Stingers in 2019 for the league's inaugural season and was a star out of the gates averaging 19.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, leading the league in both categories.

"Once again X is our first signing! His commitment to our organization and the city is truly special," said head coach and general manager Jermaine Small. "With his incredible accolades and hunger to be better, there isn't anybody else I would trust to lead us to another championship."

Moon, of Goodwater, Ala., landed two G-League tryout opportunities following the 2019 season, including one with the Raptors 905. Although he did not make it, he managed to find an opportunity to play for Maccabi Hod Hasharon of the National League in Israel where he is averaging 24.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in five games this season.