Wigginton scores 33 points, Elam winning 3-pointer as Hamilton beats Ottawa

Lindell Wigginton scored 33 points, including the 3-pointer that brought the game to an end, to lead the Hamilton Honey Badgers (2-1) past the Ottawa Blackjacks (1-2) for a 99-92 victory in CEBL action on Tuesday.

Honey Badgers' Trevon Duval and Jean-Victor Mukama added 18 and 17, respectively, with Cody John also reaching double digits from the bench with 12.

Johnny Berhanemeskel from the Blackjacks had 17 points, which led Ottawa.

The Honey Badgers saw what was once a double-digit lead get trimmed to only three points at the end of the third quarter.

But the Hamilton side managed to hold on for a second straight win following the 103-78 defeat over the Niagara River Lions in the CEBL opening round on Saturday.

Wigginton, who also led his team in assists with 5, scored the decisive basket in the Honey Badgers' previous game as well.

A layup by the Halifax native capped off a 73-71 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Monday, as they entered the Elam Ending tied at 64.

The Honey Badgers will next face the Guelph Nighthawks at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on Saturday, while the Ottawa BlackJacks will play the Fraser Valley Bandits at the Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., on the same day.

