Vincent Lavandier named 1st head coach of CEBL expansion Alliance
'Montreal has been an important city in my life for many years'
The Montreal Alliance named Vincent Lavandier as their first head coach.
The native of France was the head coach of the Glasgow Rocks of the British Basketball League, leading the team to the regular-season championship and earning coach of the year honours in 2019.
Most recently, he coached the Union Sportive Avignon-Le Pontet of the men's National League 1 in France in the 2020-21 season.
"Vincent is an accomplished competitor who will build a winning culture. His leadership and experience in team and player development will have a direct impact," Alliance general manager Joel Anthony said in a statement.
Montreal, which will play at Verdun Auditorium, tips off its inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League on May 25 against the Honey Badgers in Hamilton.
"This opportunity to become the first head coach in Alliance history means a lot to me and my family. Montreal has been an important city in my life for many years," Lavandier said.
