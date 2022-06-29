Carr, Bandoo guide Rattlers past winless Growlers for 3rd straight win
Expansion Newfoundland still seeking franchise's 1st-ever victory
Tony Carr posted game highs of 22 points and seven assists, while Devonte Bandoo scored 21 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers downed the winless Newfoundland Growlers 90-71 to capture their third straight win on Tuesday.
Scottie Lindsey and Malik Benlevi also reached double digits for the Rattlers (6-4). Nysier Brooks had 20 points to lead the expansion Growlers (0-9), which still look for their first-ever victory.
Benlevi ended the game with a three-pointer to reach the Elam Ending target of 90.
The Growlers will visit the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday. The Rattlers will next host the Niagara River Lions on Friday.
