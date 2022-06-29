Carr, Bandoo guide Rattlers past winless Growlers for 3rd straight win

Tony Carr posted game highs of 22 points and seven assists, while Devonte Bandoo scored 21 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers downed the winless Newfoundland Growlers 90-71 to capture their third straight win on Tuesday.

Scottie Lindsey and Malik Benlevi also reached double digits for the Rattlers (6-4). Nysier Brooks had 20 points to lead the expansion Growlers (0-9), which still look for their first-ever victory.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers come out on top and beat the Newfoundland Growlers 90-71 👏🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/CEBLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CEBLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/22igL3WnzX">pic.twitter.com/22igL3WnzX</a> —@cbcsports

Benlevi ended the game with a three-pointer to reach the Elam Ending target of 90.

Newfoundland only managed to hold two brief leads before Saskatchewan took control.

The Growlers will visit the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday. The Rattlers will next host the Niagara River Lions on Friday.

WATCH l CEBL: Newfoundland Growlers vs Saskatchewan Rattlers: