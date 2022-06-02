Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season
Bandoo, Tshimanga, Lindsey also reach double digits for Saskatchewan
Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday.
Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points.
WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season:
Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in the beginning of the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead.
It will be the Bandits' turn to host the Rattlers on Saturday, when the teams take the court at 5 p.m. ET.
On Thursday, the Hamilton Honey Badgers will host the Guelph Nighthawks, while the Scarborough Shooting Stars visit the Ottawa BlackJacks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?