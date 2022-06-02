Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season

Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday.

Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points.

WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season:

Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season Duration 0:37 Scottie Lindsey seals Saskatchewan's 86-77 victory over Fraser Valley.

Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in the beginning of the second quarter to take a 31-20 lead.

Fraser Valley bounced back to make it a tight game until mid-way through the final quarter, when a 6-0 run by the home team to make it 73-66 proved to be enough of a margin heading into Elam Ending time.

It will be the Bandits' turn to host the Rattlers on Saturday, when the teams take the court at 5 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Hamilton Honey Badgers will host the Guelph Nighthawks, while the Scarborough Shooting Stars visit the Ottawa BlackJacks.