River Lions extend win streak to 4, defeat BlackJacks 89-79
Niagara improves home record to 6-1 ahead of CEBL championship weekend Aug. 18
The Niagara River Lions downed the Ottawa BlackJacks 89-79 with another win at the Meridian Centre, improving their home record to 6-1.
Guillaume Payen-Boucard of Montréal, Que., paved the way for the River Lions, posting 16 points and adding 5 rebounds. Thomas Scrubb chipped in with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, just short of a triple-double.
The River Lions just squeezed out the win, with the BlackJacks shooting 49 per cent from the field and connecting 10 of 28 times from beyond the arc.
Ottawa's Tyrell Green dropped 16 points and added 7 assists but it wouldn't be enough for the BlackJacks, who were handed their third loss in a row.
The CEBL season features just two more games, between Saskatchewan and Fraser Valley.
The league announced that Edmonton, home of the 2020 CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers, will host the 2021 CEBL Championship Weekend that kicks off Aug. 18.
